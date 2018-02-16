Haworth hails continuation as Blues hope to go one step further

Shawbridge chief Simon Haworth is desperate for the Blues to get something to show for all their efforts.

Another outstanding campaign to date has proven beyond any doubt that last season was no fluke, as Clitheroe find themselves in an almost identical position.

The club is once again battling for a play-off spot in the Evo-Stik First Division North, currently occupying sixth position with 13 games remaining, and they’ll compete for a place in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy at the Macron Stadium.

It’s a pivotal week for the Ribble Valley outfit, one that could shape their term considerably, as they take on league leaders South Shields on home soil on Saturday before playing their semi-final against Charnock Richard at the County Ground in Leyland on Wednesday.

After missing out on the showpiece in both competitions last year, losing out to Radcliffe Borough in the cup, Haworth said: “It’s the same again, we’re in the same position and that’s testament to the management team, staff, the players and the board.

“We’re still in sixth position, so a play-off place is still in our hands, and we’ve got an opportunity to correct what happened in last season’s semi-final. We’re in a very similar position.

“I think it’s even more of an achievement, particularly in the league. We’ve done really well again and it’s probably even more impressive this time around.

“Our rivals are spending a lot more money, and they’ve improved the standards of everything that they’re doing. The league has gone up a notch.

“We’re even more determined to go one step further this time. It’s another big opportunity for us and I think the hurt from last year will drive the players on.

“They know how bad it felt last time. It would be great to get to the final and take on either Lancaster City or Chorley.

“This group, to have done what they’ve done, deserve some reward to show for it. That would cap a really good couple of campaigns for the club.”

The former Wigan Athletic striker, who earned five caps for Wales, added: “Every club wants to win some silverware and it’s great that the final of the competition is being hosted there.

“It’s a competitive trophy and the fact that it’s at the Macron Stadium gives it that little bit of an extra lift.

“The players have been talking about it a lot, many of them have ambitions to climb the ladder, so this is a good chance for them to go out there and showcase their talents.

“I played there for Coventry against Bolton but I missed the FA Cup replay with Tranmere. I scored in the 1-1 draw (at Prenton Park) but I broke my leg and I was in hospital for the replay. It was a huge result for the club.

“Everything at the club has been progressive. They’re just missing that big moment or that big appearance.

It’s a huge week for the club; we’ve got to try and keep hold of our play-off place and win a semi-final.”