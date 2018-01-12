Haworth: Blues are capable of promotion in our current form

Shawbridge boss Simon Haworth believes that the Blues are capable of achieving something very special in their current mood.

The former Wigan Athletic striker has steered the club towards the Evo-Stik First Division North trig point following a run of seven wins from their last eight games.

With Clitheroe seventh in the hierarchy and just five points shy of the play-off places, Haworth feels that his players are making a real statement.

Ahead of Saturday’s home fixture against third placed Prescot Cables, the Welshman said: “We’re being competitive and we’ve got a realistic chance of getting in to the play-offs. We’re playing like a top three or four side.

“We won’t take anything for granted but if we keep performing to these levels then we can beat anybody in this league.

“We’re gathering momentum and I don’t see any reason why we couldn’t win the play-offs if we make the top five.”

He added: “The squad that I’ve got now is stronger and more experienced than the one I had last season.

“They’ve had more football and with the way that we’re playing at the minute we’re confident going in to every game. We are expecting performances now and we’re putting teams away.

“The performances are getting better every week. They just keep showing an ability to kick in to another gear.

“Some of the things that they are doing and achieving now will be remembered for years at the football club.

“They’ve beaten some big clubs convincingly and beaten their local rivals 6-0. They’ll be remembered for five/10 years to come. They’re making a proper statement.”