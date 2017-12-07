Gudmundsson loving life with club and country

Life can’t get any better at the moment for Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

After becoming part of the first Icelandic contingent to qualify for the World Cup finals – the smallest nation ever to qualify – the 27-year-old is currently at the top of his game for the Clarets in the top flight.

The former Charlton Athletic man has yet to score for Sean Dyche’s side this season but he’s weighed in with four assists, while the figures for distance covered in games have been off the charts.

“I’m playing in the Premier League, the best league in the world, playing well, it can’t really get better than that,” he said.

“As a team we all want to contribute and I try to do that with assists, I try and get a lot of crosses in and that’s what the gaffer wants to me to do.

“That’s what I’m here for.

“I want to score a few more goals but as long as I’m producing in the assists I’m happy, as long as we’re winning and playing well I’m happy.”

The Clarets welcome Watford to Turf Moor tomorrow, a fixture that will pit two of the Premier League’s surprise packages against each other.

Despite the defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium at the weekend, Gudmundsson says that he and his team-mates are heading into the game full of confidence.

“We’re playing really well at this stage, we’re mixing our football really well, exactly how the gaffer wants us to play,” he said.

“It’s going to be a tough game, they look really organised and they’re playing well.

“We’ve shown that we’re a good side and we’re not afraid of anybody so it should be a cracking game. Turf Moor is still a tough place to come, teams are showing us a lot more respect at home.”

The Clarets are level on points with sixth place Spurs, but Gudmundsson insists that the squad’s mantra hasn’t switched: “Not really, it’s just take each game as it is, I know it’s a cliche but you can’t do more than that, take the next game as it comes, try to perform at the highest level in that game and see from there.”