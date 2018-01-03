Gudmundsson eyes goal glut

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is hoping that his first goal in nearly 14 months will kick start a scoring spree for the Clarets.

The Icelandic international looked to have salvaged a point against Liverpool at Turf Moor on New Year’s Day when cancelling out Sadio Mane’s opener, only for Ragnar Klavan to snatch a winner late on.

The 27-year-old’s equaliser, a back post header courtesy of Sam Vokes’s flick on from Charlie Taylor’s cross, was his first since a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace, which was his only goal last term.

Gudmundsson, who has weighed in with five Premier League assists this season, said: “I’ve been saying I want to score some more goals. It felt really good.

“As long as I’m creating or scoring goals I’m happy to help the team. I’ve got a few assists this season, I want to keep that going as well. But hopefully this will kick on a few more goals.

“I want to score more goals, I want to create more goals as well. I’ll try my best every game I’m out there, that’s the team spirit we have, we give 120 per cent every time we’re out there.”

Despite the late disappointment, the former AZ Alkmaar and Charlton Athletic winger believes the performance against the Reds, another top six side in the top flight, was a marker of Burnley’s growth in the division.

“Against every big club we’ve played this season we’ve done really well, we’ve got a lot of points from there,” he said.

“We want to keep going, we get a little break with the cup next and we want to get back to winning ways because we haven’t won in a few matches.

“It shows how far we’ve come as a team, we’re not scared of anybody, we just go out there and play our football and we’ve done really against the top six.”

Gudmundsson will be looking to take that mentality into tomorrow’s FA Cup third round tie against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, the venue for Burnley’s joint biggest defeat this term.

The Clarets were there in October where goals from Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane gave the runaway league leaders a 3-0 win.

Gudmundsson said: “It’s another challenge. We’ll go there and try and play some good football and get to the next round, but we know it’s going to be difficult.”