Greenhalgh has confidence in Burnley FC Women

One-time Women’s Player of the Year nominee Sarah Greenhalgh is confident that Burnley FC Women can become a real force in the third tier of women’s football.

The striker, who was put forward for the prestigious accolade at the Northwest Football Awards 2018, is backing the squad to exceed all expectations once again.

Matt Bee’s side prepared for life in the FA Women’s Premier League Northern Division One with an unbeaten run in pre-season, seeing off FC United Women, Doncaster Rovers Belles, Stockport County LFC and Brighouse Town AFC Women before sharing the spoils with Barnsley Women.

“It’s been really good,” said Greenhalgh. “We’ve had quite a turnover of girls, there have been a few new signings, and it’s been good to see how they’ve gelled with the team.

“Most of them have been coached at a very good standard before. They’ve settled in well with the team.

“As a club we want to establish ourselves in this league and ensure we are at a competitive level. I want us to finish as high as we possibly can, I have a lot of confidence in the squad.”

This level of football isn’t alien for Greenhalgh, who has previously had spells with Manchester City and Rochdale Ladies.

The striker netted 13 goals last season and she’s determined to push herself to the limit to aid her team’s cause this term.

She said: “I haven’t set myself myself a target, I just want to score as many goals as I can. I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve played at this level before, but that was years ago. I want to see how far I can push myself, I want to get back to that standard. It’s going to be challenging for all of us.”

Derby County, who finished runners up to champions Blackburn Rovers in the 2018/19 campaign, are first up at the Ruby Civil Arena, posing a real baptism of fire for the Clarets.

“The league has opened up with Blackburn Rovers getting promoted. Now we want to establish ourselves as one of the best teams in this region.

“The first game is a massive test for us because Derby are a very good team. It might be a good thing that we’re taking on such a strong team straight off to see where we’re at. This is going to be the ultimate challenge for us.”