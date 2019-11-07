Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins scores stoppage-time equaliser for Burnley Under 23s

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins scored a 95th minute equaliser to earn Burnley's Under 23s a point in the Premier League Cup.

The Clarets had trailed 2-0 in their Group G tie against Crystal Palace at the Barnfield Training Centre, but they fought back to add to their stalemate against Middlesbrough.

Ali Koiki pulled a goal back in the 67th minute when netting his ninth goal of the campaign at the back post from Josh Benson's corner.

The hosts were heading for their first defeat in the competition, until Legzdins pounced with the last action of the game.

The former Derby County and Birmingham City stopper planted a header in to the bottom corner from a set-pie ce deep in to stoppage time.