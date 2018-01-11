GK will be involved at Palace

New loan signing Georges-Kevin Nkoudou will go straight into the Burnley squad at Crystal Palace.



But Sean Dyche will have to make a decision as to whether the Spurs winger starts or features from the bench.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

The France Under 21 wideman agreed a switch to the end of the season, and he could make his debut against the Eagles.

Dyche, asked whether he is ready to play, said: “Possibly. He has been bright in training.

“He has a thirst for it, because he has waited a long time.

“He has had moments at Tottenham but they have a deep squad and some fine players. So I think he has had to wait his time and earn his chance, that hasn’t come round.

“We have known about him for a little while.

“We wanted to see how close to our team he’d be.

“He has got a chance and will make a decision whether we think he should start, or start on the bench.

“But he will be involved.”