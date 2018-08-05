Gibson looking forward to ‘fantastic opportunity’ at Burnley

Ben Gibson admits his £15m move to Burnley is a “fantastic opportunity”.

The 25-year-old completed a club-record equalling £15m switch after the Clarets agreed a fee with Middlesbrough on Friday.

After passing a medical and agreeing a four-year contract, the former England Under 21 international is looking forward to the challenge of returning to the Premier League and hopefully getting a crack at Europa League football.

Gibson said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s a big step for me. I’ve played for Middlesbrough for 15 years since I was a boy so it’s a huge step and one I’m really, really excited about,” Gibson told Clarets Player HD.

“I’ve been to the training ground and met a few of the boys and the place seems like it’s certainly a club that’s on the up and certainly a club to be excited about playing for.

“There’s a good feel about the place. Burnley is a club that recently has had some fantastic success and I’ve had some great battles against them myself and I’m looking forward to wearing their colours.

“Now it’s done and dusted I just want to get cracked on and fight to win my place in the team and get to know the boys and be very much part of what’s happening.

“This move and this club has given me the opportunity to ply my trade at the highest level and hopefully in the Europa League, so it’s fantastic opportunity for me and my family.

“We are very proud to be here and I just can’t wait to get started.”

Gibson, nephew of Boro owner Steve, came through the club’s Academy, captained Boro and made over 200 appearances for the Teessiders, as well as earning a senior England call-up in 2017.

But he is now eager to help a Burnley continue to grow and develop at the top level: “The measure of a fantastic team is not to do something once, but to repeat that time and time again.

“I know that’s what Sir Alex Ferguson said about Manchester United.

“Sean Dyche and the team and everyone here did such a fantastic job last year in finishing seventh and qualifying for the Europa League.

“Let’s hope this is a real, real good chapter in Burnley’s history and this is just the start of things to come.”