Burnley's new home kit for the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

GALLERY: Which Burnley kit has been your favourite since the 2009/10 campaign?

After Burnley's new home kit for the 2019/20 season was revealed, we've looked back on all the club's strips since that first season in the Premier League.


And it got us thinking, what are the most memorable, and forgettable, Clarets kits of recent seasons? Whether they have good memories because of success enjoyed while wearing it, or because of a certain player who wore it, let us know your favourite Burnley kits.

Robbie Blake takes a set-piece in Burnley's first ever kit in the Premier League.

1. The 2009/10 home strip

Chris Iwelumo and Jack Cork wheel away in celebration after the striker netted against Preston North End at Turf Moor.

2. The 2010/11 Championship strip

Midfielder Jack Cork in action against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

3. The 2010/11 Championship away strip

Jay Rodriguez during his final season with the Clarets.

4. The 2011/12 Championship home strip

