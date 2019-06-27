GALLERY: Vintage Clarets do Gary Parkinson proud as they edge past Pendle Forest in 11-goal thriller
Former Burnley striker Andy Payton scored twice as the Vintage Clarets beat a Pendle Forest XI 6-5.
Alex Kevan was also on the scoresheet twice while Steve Dunleavy and Dennis Hill also netted.
Match action as Vintage Clarets left it late to beat a Pendle Forest XI 6-5
