GALLERY TWO: Were you at Wembley for the Championship play-off final a decade ago? See if you were captured by our photographers on the day!



Tens of thousands of Burnley fans descended on the capital to witness history being made on May 25th, 2009.

1. Burnley Championship play-off final fan pics Tens of thousands of fans were inside Wembley Stadium to see the Clarets gain promotion to the Premier League jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Burnley Championship play-off final fan pics Tens of thousands of fans were inside Wembley Stadium to see the Clarets gain promotion to the Premier League jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Burnley Championship play-off final fan pics Tens of thousands of fans were inside Wembley Stadium to see the Clarets gain promotion to the Premier League jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Burnley Championship play-off final fan pics Tens of thousands of fans were inside Wembley Stadium to see the Clarets gain promotion to the Premier League jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more