Future of Burnley’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater still to be decided

Danny Drinkwater could still have a key role to play for Burnley, before a decision is made on his future.

The Chelsea midfielder is on loan until January 6th, with the prospect he could stay until the end of the season.

But the former Leicester City man has started only two games so far, in the Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland, and the Premier League loss against Manchester City, having suffered an ankle injury in an attack outside a Manchester night club at the end of August.

However, with Ashley Westwood a doubt for the trip to Bournemouth, ahead of a busy Festive period, with games to come at Everton on Boxing Day, and at home to Manchester United (December 28th) and Aston Villa (New Year’s Day), Drinkwater could get more time on the pitch.

He has been linked with a loan move to Besiktas, but Sean Dyche said: “I have had a chat with him today, he is looking fitter and sharper and we will wait and see.

“We will see if he can get himself a shirt and play well for us.”

Drinkwater’s future will be decided by the player and both clubs, but, lack of game time aside, Dyche feels he is happy at Turf Moor: “It is circumstantial at the moment, he has had a spell out but I think he is generally enjoying what we have to offer here.

“Obviously he wants more game time, but he understands that, having missed so long, that that is a process.

“Chelsea I think are happy with what he is trying to achieve here, and he is working hard.

“We will wait and see.

“Because he hasn't played so much, we will take the thinking over the Christmas period, because you never know what could change with a chunk of games coming up.”