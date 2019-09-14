Full-time match report: Brighton 1 Burnley 1

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick scored a 92nd minute equaliser to secure Burnley a point away at Brighton on his 100th Premier League appearance.

The Clarets were heading for a third defeat in four in the top flight, that was until the substitutes intervened.

Czech Republic international Matej Vydra, who had replaced Jack Cork with just over 10 minutes remaining, played the pass to Hendrick and the Republic of Ireland international beat Mathew Ryan from the edge of the penalty area.

The former Derby County man, 27, clearly doesn't score tap ins, with goals against AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea sticking out in the memory.

This time, having replaced Aaron Lennon on the hour to reach his three-figure milestone, he hit across the ball right-footed to pick out the bottom corner.

The point was probably more than the visitors deserved on the balance of play as Sean Dyche's side took time to adapt to Brighton's change of shape.

They'd started well as Dan Burn turned the ball over his own bar from Dwight McNeil's cross while Jack Cork swiped at the ball left-footed on the edge of the box only for Glenn Murray, of all people, to clear off the line.

Graham Potter, who switched to the Amex Stadium in the summer from Swansea City, dropped an extra man in midfield midway through the first half and the hosts took command.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope had to get down well to deny both Solly March and Murray at the foot of his left hand upright while Neal Maupay got ahead of Ben Mee to glance a cross wide.

Pope denied Maupay after the break, preventing the Frenchman from squeezing the ball home at the near post with an out-stretched leg, after Dale Stephens and Davy Propper failed to threaten with efforts from the edge of the area.

The Seagulls got their beaks in front in the 51st minute. March was under minimal pressure when lifting the ball in to the penalty area and, as James Tarkowski dropped off his man, Maupay had all the time in the world to convert on the volley.

Propper headed Murray's cross past the post as Brighton attempted to double their lead, though it looked as though the one goal would be enough.

However, you can never write the Clarets off. Just as Michael Keane had done in 2016, levelling late on during Burnley's charge to the Championship title, Hendrick silenced the home crowd.

Following a week where he'd also celebrated his 50th international cap, he stepped up to score his first goal for the Clarets since his opener at Stamford Bridge last term.