Four-goal Jay Rodriguez hopes he's given Burnley boss Sean Dyche a selection poser ahead of trip to Leicester City

Jay Rodriguez

After starting the opening Premier League game at home to Brighton, Rodriguez has had to settle for a place on the bench for the following four top-flight fixtures, with Ashley Barnes partnering Chris Wood up front.

However, with Barnes yet to find the net, Rodriguez reminded Dyche of his qualities on Tuesday night, scoring all four goals in the Carabao Cup win over Rochdale.

Whether that is enough to start at the King Power Stadium remains to be seen, but Rodriguez said: “I can just control what I can control, and I have always said that I will keep my head down and work hard and whatever I can do for the team, I will do.

“I will always work my hardest and do the best I can.

“It is a great feeling to score goals, but also for the team to get a win, hopefully it kicks us on now.”

It has been frustrating for the 32-year-old, but he admitted: “It is one of them, it happens in football and you can only do what you can do.

“You go into training and work hard and try and improve your game, and learn as much as you can and take as much stuff in as you can, and when you get the chance on the pitch, try and affect it as much as you can.”

Another player hoping to get the nod against the Foxes is Maxwel Cornet, who had a hand in three of Rodriguez’s goals, and could have had a hat-trick himself.

Rodriguez has been impressed by the Ivory Coast international: “He has been brilliant since he has come in, he is a great lad off the field and you can see his qualities on the field.

“His runs in behind cause problems, he had some great chances and was unlucky – I thought the keeper did really well for Rochdale to save them, and on another night he could have had a hat-trick himself, and the rest are joking that he should have the ball because he should have scored three, but he is a great lad.

“The lads have taken to him and he has taken to the lad, and I think he is a great addition and I am looking forward to continuing his development and playing alongside him.

“I thought he was brilliant.

Aaron Lennon also claimed an assist for Rodriguez’s fourth goal, and all of a sudden there is good competition for places in the wide areas, with Dwight McNeil and Johann Berg Gudmundsson having starting all five league games so far this season.

Rodriguez said: “The four are top players and it’s fantastic to train and play alongside them – you learn so much from them, and Max and Azza were brilliant, so sharp.

“On another night Max would have got a few, and that’s a positive moving ahead to the weekend.”