Former Premier League referee who collapsed before Burnley match is recovering well in hospital

A former Premier League referee is recovering in hospital after collapsing in the tunnel before Burnley's televised match against Newcastle on Monday.

Senior referees' coach Eddie Wolstenholme is conscious and talking after collapsing in the tunnel before the Premier League clash between Burnley and Newcastle.

The former Premier League referee, from Blackburn, remains in hospital but his family said he is in good spirits.

The scheduled 8pm kick-off was delayed by half an hour and the 64-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital in Blackpool, where he will stay for a few days.

The Clarets' medical team has been praised for their quick response in assisting Wolstenholme.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) expressed its thanks to both Burnley and Newcastle medical teams for their support immediately after the incident.

A Clarets spokesman said: “Burnley Football Club would like to send our best wishes to Eddie Wolstenholme, following an emergency incident at Turf Moor.

“The former top-flight referee, a well-known figure in East Lancashire, was operating as a referee’s coach during the Premier League game v Newcastle.

“Eddie collapsed in the tunnel ahead of kick-off and, after treatment by paramedics, was taken to hospital.

“Everyone connected with the football club wishes Eddie a speedy recovery.”

Eddie Wolstenholme was working as a referee assessor at Burnley’s home game to Newcastle.

He was in charge of the 'Battle of Bramall Lane' in 2002 when he sent off three Sheffield United players during their home defeat to West Brom.

Burnley and the Lancashire Football Association both sent Wolstenholme their best wishes after the match.