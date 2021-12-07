Former Newcastle United midfielder urges new boss Eddie Howe to go after two Clarets — one former and one current!

Former Newcastle United midfielder Rob Lee

The 55-year-old, who earned 21 caps for the Three Lions, believes United, currently rooted to the foot of the Premier League, could do with up to six signings next month in a bid to save their season.

Lee, who won the First Division title with Newcastle in 1993, has earmarked La Liga winner and World Cup semi-final scorer Kieran Trippier as a key target as well as centre back James Tarkowski, who stepped in as skipper during Saturday's defeat at St James's Park.

After Newcastle moved level on points with Burnley and Norwich City at the weekend, he said: "I think the owners will try to bring five or six players in if they can. "Whether they’ll all play or not, the owners will try to bring in as much as they can.

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City and Kieran Trippier of Burnley compete for the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on April 25, 2015 in Burnley, England.

"Loans, people coming out of contract, because if Newcastle go down, it’s a disaster. It puts you back two, three, four years."

Speaking to Coffee Friend, he added: "I would say Kieran Trippier, James Tarkowski and Jesse Lingard. Lingard would score goals, it’s what Newcastle need.

"West Ham are probably desperate to get him back, he was unbelievable for them. He’s got energy, he gets around the pitch and he’ll get on the end of things and score goals.

"Tarkowski, he’s been in England squads, he’s a good defensive player, strong, quick and a bit of a leader.

James Tarkowski of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Southampton and Burnley at St Mary's Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Southampton, England.

"I’ve always liked Trippier, they’re the players you could get and they’d want to come to Newcastle.

"That’s important. We don’t want players coming to Newcastle just for the money, but players who want to play for this club and play for these fans.