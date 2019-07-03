Former England international trains with Burnley

Phil Jagielka clears under pressure from Ashley Barnes
Phil Jagielka clears under pressure from Ashley Barnes
Share this article

Former England international Phil Jagielka has linked up with the Clarets at the start of pre-season training.

But it is understood that the 36-year-old - released after 12 years with Everton - is merely keeping his fitness levels up before finding a new club, with Burnley already boasting numerous options at centre back, with Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Ben Gibson, Kevin Long and youngster Jimmy Dunne, back from a loan spell with Sunderland.

The former Sheffield United man has been invited to train by Sean Dyche, and has already been linked with both Celtic and Rangers this summer.