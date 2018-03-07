Former Claret Wright fears Burnley will pip Gunners to sixth

Ian Wright feels Burnley may finish above Arsenal as his former clubs battle it out for sixth place.

The Clarets sit seventh, just five points adrift of the Gunners in sixth place.

Arsenal have lost six of their last eight games, ahead of their Europa League last 16 first leg tie in the San Siro on Thursday night, while Burnley have closed the gap nine points to five to Arsene Wenger's side in the last two games.

Burnley hit 40 points with their 2-1 win over Everton at Turf Moor on Saturday - their first win in 12 Premier League games - and Wright fears Sean Dyche's side will leapfrog the ailing Gunners - with the sides to clash in the penultimate game of this season at the Emirates on May 5th.

Wright said on Sky Sports: "Can Arsenal finish outside the top six? Of course they can.

"Of course you can see that happening. If Arsenal can go on and win the Europa League then it is not going to be a problem for me.

"I can see it happening because of the way the guys are performing at the minute. You can't see them actually beating a team at the moment which is actually organised and very infused and intensified."