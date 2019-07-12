Former Burnley striker Crouch retires

Peter Crouch has decided to hang up his boots after a distinguished career.

The 38-year-old ended the season with Burnley after signing a short-term deal in January and made six appearances either side of appendix surgery.

Sean Dyche kept the door open for the former England forward to return, but Crouch has opted to retire.

Crouch said in his Daily Mail column this morning: “Burnley, really, was the ideal place to finish. I didn't make the biggest impact after I went there in January but I was so glad I went.

“Sean Dyche is a top manager and the boys are quality. They have a fantastic set-up and I loved going in every day. They are a great club.”

Dyche had said last week: “I’ve spoken to him a couple of times, but it’s up to him to decide what he wants to do.

“He’s just had another child and he has a lot of media as well.

“I spoke to him last week, and told him to let me know his thoughts, but beyond this week, we would have to know his decision one way or another.

“We enjoyed having him with us, and he did well in the time he had. He’s kept himself fit, and he would be welcome back.”