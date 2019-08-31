Former Burnley midfielder Steven Defour signs one-year deal with Antwerp

Steven Defour has signed a one-year contract with Antwerp.

The former Belgium international has returned home after having the remainder of his Burnley contract terminated by mutual consent for family reasons.

Steven Defour

Sean Dyche said: “Steven has worked really hard throughout the summer to get back to full fitness and has made excellent progress.

“We were looking forward to him playing some part for us later in the season, but for family reasons it is more appropriate for him to return to Belgium.

“We always put the welfare of a player first and hopefully by returning home he can resolve these issues and get the chance to resume his career nearer to his family home.

“Despite his bad luck with injuries, Steven has been an excellent player for us and big part of our squad.

“His quality is beyond question and no-one will forget the key role he played in the first half of the 2017/18 season, when we laid the foundations to finish seventh in the Premier League and qualify for Europe.”

Antwerp enquired about the 31-year-old earlier in the summer, keen to land a player in the last year of his Burnley contract, despite him effectively losing the last season and a half to injury.

Knee surgery in January 2018 put paid to the second half of his second season with the club, while last season saw a series of calf niggles, eventually leading to an operation, restrict him to just nine appearances.