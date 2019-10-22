Former Blackburn Rovers striker Benni McCarthy's dig at Burnley

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Benni McCarthy has made a bizarre dig at Burnley, likening them to "kings of route one football" Kaizer Chiefs.

McCarthy, now 41, is boss of Cape Town City, who were beaten in the Telkom Knockout by Kaizer Chiefs in his native South Africa on Saturday.

Chiefs equalised late on to force the game into extra-time before going on to win on penalties.

Afterwards, McCarthy slammed the Chiefs' brand of football, comparing them to the Clarets.

McCarthy, who played under Mark Hughes, Paul Ince and Sam Allardyce at Ewood Park, only played once against Burnley in his time in England, losing 2-1 with West Ham at Turf Moor in February 2010.

But he said: “When you do so well up until then, then you switch off – and we said, ‘Kaizer Chiefs is no different than anyone else, don’t get fazed by the name.

“In desperate times you need solutions, and they’re probably the kings of playing route-one football, because that’s exactly what happened.

“We had to bloody…our players had another feeling of what it’s going to be like if any of them ever make it to the English Premier League – that’s the kind of football you’re going to get when you play a Burnley.

“You don’t associate Burnley with Kaizer Chiefs, but (on Saturday) we felt what it was like playing against a Burnley, because everything (was punted towards) Nurkovic, Castro.

“I even saw Manyama fighting for headers – I’ve never seen Lebo head a ball, because desperate measures, and then we lapse in focus and give them a soft goal.

“Then the full stadium came to life because Kaizer Chiefs were gifted a goal that they didn’t deserve or didn’t work for.”