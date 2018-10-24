Five-star display sees Blues past Droylsden

Clitheroe put five past Droylsden midweek to register their first home win of the season in the Evo-Stik West Division.

The Blues have now taken seven points from a possible 12 to climb to 15th in the table.

Michael Brewster gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot, picking out the top corner, after Febian Brandy had been bundled over in the box.

However, just 18 minutes later Droylsden’s goalscorer was given his marching orders for a reckless challenge on Hyuga Tanner.

And Lee Ashforth’s men capitalised on their numerical advantage to win comfortably.

Jamie Rainford brought the hosts level with half-time looming before Lewis Sugden’s double made it 3-1.

His first flashed past Chris Thompson from 25 yards out while his second, in the 62nd minute, travelled in to the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Rainford scored his second from the spot after captain Jacob Gregory had been fouled and Frenchman Antoine Recizac completed the scoring.