Fear factor has gone, says Dyche

The fear factor no longer exists for Burnley away from Turf Moor, says Sean Dyche.

The Clarets go to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, having lost only twice on their travels so far this season – at runaway leaders Manchester City and Leicester City.

They also boast the best away record against the recognised ‘Big Six’ so far this term, having won at Chelsea, and drawn at Spurs, Liverpool and at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Boxing Day.

This comes on the back of last season, where they won only one away game, at the penultimate attempt, at Crystal Palace in April, and took only seven points all campaign.

Dyche said: “I’m really pleased, we all know the stats strongly suggest how tough it is going on the road in the Premier League, no matter where you go, but particularly the top sides and top grounds, so we’re very pleased.

“The good thing for me is the mentality to come off a tough one (against Spurs) on Saturday and come here (to Old Trafford)...there’s got to be that little edge of taking the game on, but sometimes fear can creep into players, and that wasn’t there.

“I’ve been very pleased with that away from home, I don’t think it was there from November onwards last season, when a lot was made of us not winning away.

“It wasn’t fear, it was just that the margins are tight.

“There was a nice assuredness about the way we went about it (against Manchester United), so I was very pleased with that, just the mental side of it, and delivering a performance.”

His side have delivered despite being hit by injury and suspension, missing four of their recognised back five, while Robbie Brady is out for the season, and Chris Wood, are also injured: “Whenever I’ve been questioned about where we can go this season, and what can we do, I’ve only ever stated that we want to improve on last season.

“I think there’s clear signs of that, and part of that has been the whole squad.

“There’s been some good players coming in.

“We’ve lost some, of course, but our squad is adapting. Have we got players who can come in and deliver when you get stretched like we are? Definitely.

“The other day was a tough one, but that’s all part of the learning of these players, we haven’t got players who are obvious Premier League players, we have players who have to mould into that, and learn what it’s all about.

“Even Steven Defour with his quality and background found it hard to get into what the Premier League is all about.

“This season...I only really took him off (against Manchester United) because of their physicality, because they’re such a big side and we weren’t finding passes.

“He’s having a very strong season.”