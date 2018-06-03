Exciting development as Lady Clarets rebrand as Burnley FC Women

Some exciting developments will mark a new era for the female game at Burnley FC this summer.

Going forward, Burnley FC Girls and Ladies will be renamed Burnley FC Women.

Alongside the change in name, a new logo has been designed, and the club aim for this name and logo to signify strength, confidence and inspire females in the local area to enjoy the beautiful game with them.

They will also be unveiling a brand-new website over the coming weeks, an asset contemporary in design, that will be the destination for all things Burnley FC Women.

In addition to this new branding identity, there has been some significant changes in infrastructure at Burnley FC Women over the course of the last 12 to 18 months.

Now operated by Burnley FC in the Community, Burnley FC Women has an established committee, chaired by Chief Executive Officer Neil Hart, committee members cover key strategic areas for the club including Football, Finance, Marketing, Administration and Safeguarding.

The committee will govern all aspects of Burnley FC Women from the under six age group through to the Burnley FC Women first team.

Hart said: “The new infrastructure of the committee is key to driving the club forward, with appropriate investment and improved decision making we aim to ensure that Burnley FC Women continues to be successful and achieve great things over the years to come.

“We are absolutely committed to raising the profile and supporting the women’s game.

“Through this creative rebrand Burnley FC Women will be integrated into the Burnley FC family.

“The fantastic promotion of the first team into the FA Women’s Premier League Northern Division 1 shows the progress that has been made and we will continue to drive the club forward.

“Burnley FC Women is committed to remaining a grassroots community based club which provides football opportunities for local female players.”

Burnley FC Women’s Manager Matt Bee said: “We have seen some massive strides forward in the female game over the course of the season.

“And this new Burnley FC Women branding will create a recognisable legacy, something for the town to be proud of.

“There’s a positive feel about the club at the moment, it’s a better time than ever to be a part of it.

“At BFCitC, we have been championing the women’s game and are proud to currently have 142 females of all ages engaging in female football provision.

“Of this, 92% live locally, further highlighting our commitment to promoting women’s football in the region.”

Following on from the launch of the Burnley FC Women branding, the newly developed website will be unveiled this month.

Further information regarding trials for Burnley FC Women will be released in due course.

To find out more, contact Female Football Development Officer and Burnley FC Women’s Manager Matt Bee on 01282 704 716 or email m.bee@burnleyfc.com