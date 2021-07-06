Ex-Burnley defender Kieran Trippier ready to create another piece of history with England at Euro 2020!

Kieran Trippier of England controls the ball during the international friendly match between England and Austria at Riverside Stadium on June 02, 2021 in Middlesbrough, England.

The 30-year-old became only the third Englishman to score in a World Cup semi-final when converting his set-piece against Croatia in 2018.

The Atletico Madrid full back beat Danijel Subasic in the fifth minute at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow to join an exclusive group made up of Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.

His finish put the Three Lions in contention of reaching a first major tournament final since 1966, only for Ivan Perišić and Mario Mandžukić to turn the game on its head and secure a 2-1 extra-time win in Russia.

Kieran Trippier during an England training session at St George's Park on June 10, 2021 in Burton upon Trent, England.

Trippier, however, isn't prepared to let that opportunity slip on this occasion as Gareth Southgate's side battle it out with Denmark at Wembley for a place in the Euro 2020 finale.

"I think from the two years the team has changed a lot and we are in a position now where we just want to create our own history. That's all we want to do," Trippier said.

"There are only maybe six or seven of us from that World Cup team, we have got so much good young talent now.

"It is there for everyone to see the attacking players we've got and I think we've taken that step forward from 2018.

Kieran Trippier of England celebrates with team mate Kyle Walker after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.

"The Nations League we were in the semi-final and now we are playing Denmark - we have made a real good progression over the years."

The Danes have been riding a "wave of emotion" on their journey through the tournament having been forced to contend with immeasurable distress.

Kasper Hjulmand's squad, and the nation, came together as one after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening game against Finland.

They were on the verge of elimination having lost their first couple of games in Group B, but rounded that phase off with a 4-1 win over Russia to qualify for the knockout stages.

They went on to put another four past Wales before beating the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku to reach the final four of the competition.

Trippier, who was a team-mate of Eriksen's during his time at Spurs, said: "We were on the coach, before the Croatia game. We saw it on the screens.

"It's just important that he is here with us. He's getting better, he's making progress. It's just hard to put into words because I have played with him. I was close with Christian.

"The most important thing is he is getting better. I messaged him. I didn't do it straight away, I messaged him through social media.