Everything’s gone green for environmentally aware Clarets

Burnley have unveiled their ‘Evergreen’ third strip, part of a ground-breaking project.

For every ‘Evergreen’ shirt purchased, the club has pledged to plant one tree to help offset those lost by the deforestation that continues to have a huge impact on the global climate crisis.

A statement reads: “We know we can’t change the world, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t play our part in trying.

“Therefore, in partnership with Burnley FC in the Community, the trees will be planted at Whitehough Outdoor Centre in Pendle; a 22-acre outdoor education facility, nestled in the heart of the Pendle countryside and operated by the Club’s official charity. In the last year alone, the centre was visited by over 1,500 local school children.”

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community, said: “We are delighted to be part of this unique initiative with Burnley FC.

“The climate crisis is a global emergency, but this is about thinking local and making a change here in our corner of East Lancashire.”

The Evergreen shirt, worn with black shorts and matching socks, will be worn for the first time by Burnley players at this weekend’s Premier League game at Arsenal.

The shirt will go on general sale on Saturday, August 31st in the Clarets Store at Turf Moor and at Charter Walk, and online, priced at £45 adults and £35 kids.