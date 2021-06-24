Every £5m+ player to have signed for Burnley: Will Stoke City's Nathan Collins and Liverpool defender Nat Phillips be topping this list?
Reports suggest that the Clarets could be set to break their transfer record with the capture of Stoke City's highly-rated defender Nathan Collins.
It had been suggested that the two clubs had agreed a fee in the region of £12m for the 20-year-old, but sources in the Potteries suggest the price will be ‘considerably in excess of the widely-reported £12m’, with a sizeable amount in add-ons which are very achievable.
Burnley’s club record is £15m, paid out for Chris Wood in 2017, and Ben Gibson the following year.
And they'll reportedly have to match that should they want to prize Liverpool centre back Nat Phillips away from Anfield.
The 24-year-old is being strongly linked with a summer move to Turf Moor.
Will the pair soon be lining up in this gallery of £5m+ Burnley signings?