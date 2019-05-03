Everton 2, Burnley 0: Clarets end final away game with defeat at Goodison Park

Burnley were well beaten in their final away game at Goodison Park as Everton kept their hopes of finishing seventh alive.



With Premier League survival already sewn up for the Clarets, the narrative revolved around the Toffees' pursuit of Wolves and potential Europa League qualification.

The home side were well in command in the first half, over-running Sean Dyche's side in midfield while stretching the defence.

Everton took the lead in the 17th minute when Richarlison's left-footed strike beat Tom Heaton from the edge of the area after taking a deflection off Ben Mee.

The home side added a second of the evening two minutes later when Heaton got his calculations all wrong when denying Lucas Digne's attempt and skipper Seamus Coleman was in position to pounce on the rebound.

For a second the visitors looked like they'd found a way back in to the game when Ashley Barnes steered Robbie Brady's delivery across Jordan Pickford and in to the far corner. However, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Brady went close himself when peeling away from Michael Keane to meet Ashley Westwood's set-piece but the Republic of Ireland international guided his header wide.

Marco Silva's men almost extended their lead before the break when Gylfi Sigurdsson broke in to the penalty area from Bernard's cleverly disguised pass but Johann Berg Gudmundsson's international team-mate fired over the bar from a tight angle.

The Clarets were much improved in the second half, and owned more of the ball, but they couldn't find the goal to put the pressure on their hosts.

Pickford claimed the ball low to his left hand side when Chris Wood swung a boot at the ball once Jack Cork had helped on Heaton's clearance.

And Gudmundsson couldn't quite adjust his body to force the ball home when Charlie Taylor's cross travelled all the way through to the far post.

Burnley should have had a penalty awarded in the 73rd minute when substitute Matej Vydra's flick took him away from Keane until the former Clarets centre back forced him to ground in the box.

The Czech Republic forward went to ground naturally, without histrionics, but referee Christopher Kavanagh was unmoved by Burnley's appeals.

Coleman had Everton's best chance of the half when breaching the backline but the full back failed to beat Heaton with an audacious chip from an awkward angle.

Ademola Lookman also did well when manufacturing space for himself on the edge of the area to get a shot away only for his attempt to flick the top of the crossbar.

Bernard's replacement then failed to beat Heaton from 12 yards out deep in to stoppage time after the Clarets skipper had stuck out a leg to thwart Theo Walcott.