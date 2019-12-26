Everton 1, Burnley 0: Clarets beaten by late goal at Goodison Park

Burnley went down to a late goal against Everton at Goodison Park on Boxing Day.

With the Clarets poised for a third-successive clean sheet, Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed home with 10 minutes remaining to win a dour encounter.

Sean Dyche made two changes from the side that won at Bournemouth, with Jay Rodriguez – the matchwinner at the Vitality Stadium – coming in for Ashley Barnes, while Robbie Brady replaced the suspended Jeff Hendrick.

Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival to the dugout brought a huge roar from the home fans, as the Italian took charge of his first game, but Burnley had the first sight of goal.

Yerry Mina was forced to clear from under the bar as Rodriguez headed for goal, after being picked out at the far post by skipper Ben Mee’s header from Ashley Westwood’s free kick.

Everton went closer with a similar opening moments later, Nick Pope producing a stunning save from Mason Holgate from close range as Mina headed on Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free kick.

Set pieces remained the main source of chances in the first half, as Calvert-Lewin then headed wide another dead ball from Sigurdsson.

A chance from open play finally arrived, as Richarlison beat Mee in the air, and Bernard fed Djibril Sidibe, whose shot was blocked by Pope’s foot, hit Phil Bardsley and Calvert-Lewin threw himself at the loose ball, but couldn’t get there.

At the other end, Chris Wood sent a free header over from a Westwood free kick, but he was off-side in any case.

Calvert-Lewin headed over a Lucas Digne’s centre before the break, but a low-key first half finished goal-less.

Everton had 70% possession in the first half, and Burnley came out lookimng to play more on the front foot.

However, in front of a full house of 39,177 at Goodison, Bernard’s shot was deflected wide off Mee.

Burnley looked more positive, and Brady headed a McNeil cross wide when he had time and space.

Midway through the second half, Johann Berg Gudmundsson – whose last Burnley appearances came against Everton at Turf Moor in October – replaced the peripheral Brady, as Burnley – with skipper Mee imperious – looked to hold out.

Barnes replaced Wood with 16 minutes remaining, but with 10 minutes left, when McNeil lost the ball on the left, Sidibe crossed for Calvert-Lewin to glance a superb header inside the far post for the winner.