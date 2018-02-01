Ellie Parker rescues point for Burnley Ladies

Player of the match Ellie Parker snatched a point late on for Burnley Ladies Reserves as they drew 2-2 with Sir Tom Finney Ladies Reserves in the Lancashire FA County Women’s League.

The Lady Clarets got off to a good start at Nelson and Colne College, pinning the Preston outfit back. The pressure paid off on eight minutes when a Karina Rydzynska cross was neatly flicked into goal by Ruby Troth.

After the change around the home side initially continued to pressure the visitors but a determined Preston side got a strong foothold in the game.

They rattled the Clarets upright with a shot from 20 yards and were soon awarded a free kick on the edge of the penalty area which was duly despatched, making it 1-1.

The visitors then took the lead as a powerful shot from distance was out of reach of Clarets goalkeeper Emily Gibbins.

The Clarets should have equalised from a number of one-on-one chances situations while a shot from Georgia Payton hit the underside of the bar.

However, with time running out, Parker sublimely skipped around the away side’s defenders and shot wide of the keeper to make it 2-2.

The point took the Lady Clarets in to second spot in the table, though they’re six points adrift of leaders Blackburn Community Sports Club having played two games more.

The Lady Clarets first team hope to be back in action at the weekend as they play their rearranged League Cup game away at Wigan Athletic Ladies.

Burnley Ladies Res 2, Sir Tom Finney Res 2