Dyche: We could see best of new man Vydra

Turf Moor chief Sean Dyche is confident that Burnley will get the best version of forward Matej Vydra.

The Burnley boss feels that the club have captured the Czech Republic international at the perfect stage of his career, adding that the 26-year-old has grown in to a more rounded professional due to his experiences in the game.

Vydra, who started out with hometown team FC Chotěboř, was well travelled as a teenager, taking in spells in Italy and Belgium after emigrating.

Voted as the ‘Revelation of the Season’ in 2010 by the Club of Sport Journalists during his time at Banik Ostrava, who he joined from Vysocina Jihlava, Vydra would eventually make his switch to England, loaned out to Watford from Serie A side Udinese.

Since then he’s been voted the Championship Player of the Year, inducted in to the division’s PFA Team of the Year twice and won the Golden Boot award.

“If you look at his past he’s well travelled,” said Dyche. “At a very, very early age he went away to a football academy.

“With that brings maturity but it also brings that willingness and desire to fit somewhere. He’s come here and he wants to fit.

“He made it clear that he didn’t want to be in the Championship and he wanted another chance at the Premier League. We thought he was the right player to give that chance to.

“He knows the work ethic of the team, which is something that he’s learned very quickly, and he’ll have to play his part in that.

“I think there’s plenty more to come from him. He’s made a good start, he’s nicked a couple of goals, and I think he’s settling in well.”

Despite his success with the Hornets in the second tier, Vydra made just one appearance for the club in the top flight. He had earlier played 23 times for West Bromwich Albion at this level. “He’d had a chance (at the Premier League) but he’s much more rounded now,” Dyche said.

“When you get to 25/26 you’re a bit more rounded, he’s travelled, he’s matured.

“That’s part of the reason why we were delaying, thinking, ‘Is he ready?’ and, ‘Is he right on that readiness to move forward again in his football?’ We hope he is.

“He’s made a good start and shown early signs that he is. We hope that all those experiences that he’s had continue here so he can show us how good a player he is.

“We know about his sharpness, physically, but also his sharpness mentally around the box. I think we saw that with his goal.

“He was on it like a shot, as soon as it broke he’s alive and he’s finished it well.

“You want that from your strikers, you want them to be alive in the front third, particularly in goalscoring areas.”

Dyche also feels that relationships formed earlier in his career could also play a part in his development at the club.

Vydra partnered Troy Deeney during his stay at Vicarage Road with the pair scoring 39 goals between them in 2012/13 and 37 goals as a strike force two seasons later.

That experience could rub off with understandings he is likely to form with Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes and Sam Vokes.

Dyche said: “His role has changed slightly. At Derby he played more as a No.10, a link player, but at Watford when he first went there he was playing more off the shoulder, more of a natural striker.

“I think he can do either, which is why we brought him here. We’ve got a flexible player there. We know he can link the play, bring players in to play, but equally he can drive beyond.

“He’s got that short distance pace that allows him to get away from people. It’s a good combination when delivered wisely.”