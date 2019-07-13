Dyche pleased with first summer transfer dealings

Clarets boss Sean Dyche is pleased with the start of his summer transfer dealings.

In Erik Pieters and Jay Rodriguez, he feels he has landed good Premier League experience and quality, adding the in-house competition he craves, all without breaking the bank.

Left back Pieters arrived for an initial £1m from Stoke City, boasting 171 appearances in the English top flight, as well as 18 Netherlands caps and experience in the Europa and Champions League with PSV Eindhoven.

And Rodriguez, back at Burnley seven years after becoming the club’s record sale, spent five years in the Premier League with Southampton, earning one England cap, before joining West Brom, where he also played in the top flight, as the Baggies were relegated last year.

Dyche said: "I've mentioned it before, but it's difficult, the board's model has to be adhered to.

"But I think we've made two really good signings.

"Erik has roughly 170 Premier League games under his belt, he's a fit fella and wants to be part of it.

"He knows Charlie (Taylor) did well last season, but he's up for the challenge.

"And Jay, it doesn't need me to say anything more about him in terms of his history here.

"And the economy of it, the money paid compared to what the club got for him seven years ago, it's a very good deal, a nice bit of icing on the cake.

"He's a very good player, coming back to a club that has changed enormously in the time he's been away - he's not even been to the training ground because he came straight out here (to Portugal).

"But he's looking fit and well.

"Jay has that honesty, endeavour and quality, and he is fit, he's played 75/80 games over the last couple of seasons and obviously wants to do well, and coming back here wants to do even better.

"He knows the script, (Ashley) Barnesy and (Chris) Woody have done well, Matej (Vydra) didn't play as much, but Jay knows there's competition, and he wants to earn the shirt.”