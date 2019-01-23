Dyche not shying away from impending decision over England keepers

Nick Pope is in line to start for Burnley in their FA Cup fourth round tie at Manchester City on Saturday.

And should the 26-year-old come through unscathed, Sean Dyche will have three England international keepers fully fit and firing.

Pope started in the third round win at home to Barnsley, but was not called upon to make a save in his first start since the Europa League tie at Aberdeen in July.

He suffered a dislocated shoulder at Pittodrie, but is raring to go and fight it out with Tom Heaton - who has started the last four Premier League games - and Joe Hart, who was an ever-present in the league for the first half of the season.

Dyche has been asked the question since he signed Hart in the summer, about his impending decision, and whether he can keep three of the last six keepers capped by England happy.

And his answer remains the same: "You have to make a decision, that’s my job.

"I’ll have to make more as we go forward.

“But you can’t have too many good players.

"The dream for every manager is to have a lot of top players.

"Manchester City’s top is different to ours, but I think we’ve got some very good players at this club."