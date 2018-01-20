Dyche not drawn on Lennon link

Sean Dyche wouldn’t be drawn on Burnley’s pursuit of Everton winger Aaron Lennon.

The club are confident of tying up a deal for the 21-cap former England international, who wasn’t in the 18 as the Toffees drew 1-1 at Goodison Park against West Brom.

But Dyche, typically, won’t comment until Lennon is confirmed as a Burnley player.

He said after the 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United: “There are different situations that possibly could open up. I have always maintained I will talk about my players, there are players out there we have been linked with, and they are not my players.

“We’ve been linked with a lot of people, which always happens this time of year, it’s possibilities and probabilities.”

Burnley’s next game isn’t until deadline day on January 31st at Newcastle United, and, asked if he expected to bring any players in, added: “Only if they fit the model that we work to. Only if they can affect the team, which is obviously the key principle, they have to fit in the numbers, the way the club is run, so that is the key – we are in a good situation as a club so we have too continue that and choose wisely, so that is why when you see some of them players we are linked with, it is always interesting I never know how it goes beyond the fact that some are on 100k a week, we aren’t there, trust me.”