Dyche not concerned by lack of goals

Sean Dyche isn’t overly concerned by Burnley’s current struggles in front of goal.

The Clarets are without a win in 10 Premier League games, in which they have scored only five times – twice in the first half on Boxing Day in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

But, conversely, only leaders Manchester City, United and Chelsea have conceded fewer than Burnley’s 24 goals against,in the first 27 games of the campaign.

Indeed, they have shipped only seven first half goals in 30 games in all competitions so far this term.

Dyche just feels his side are coming out on the wrong side of the tight margins.

While his side have lost five of their last 10 league games, they have only lost once by more than a solitary goal, and he said: “We’re not conceding a lot, not scoring a lot. We weren’t conceding a lot at the beginning of the season and not scoring loads, but we were edging things in games, with a slightly better quality of chance.

“At Swansea we huffed and puffed a bit – you can still find a win out of that performance, but one went against us and you can’t quite find a way back with it being late on. But we’ve done that well. Had strong finishes, but we couldn’t quite get there today.”