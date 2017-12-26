Dyche delighted and frustrated by Old Trafford draw

Clarets boss Sean Dyche admitted to a mix of pride and frustration after being denied a famous win by an injury time equaliser at Old Trafford.

Burnley led 2-0 at half-time after an early Ashley Barnes strike and a stunning free kick from Steven Defour, but were pegged back by a double from substitute Jesse Lingard.

The Clarets haven’t won at the Theatre of Dreams since 1962, but Dyche was delighted with the way his side bounced back from a 3-0 defeat at home to Spurs on Saturday.

He was annoyed at the free kick which led to Lingard’s leveller, after Phil Jones jumped into Sam Vokes.

Dyche said: “Probably a mixture (of delight and frustration), the only real frustration, a couple of decisions went against us, and a key one - I don’t know what Vokesy is meant to do, he stands his ground. In basketball that’s charging, you don’t get a free kick or whatever, the other person does.

“But overall, to come here and get a point is very pleasing, especially when the squad is at stretch.

“I do believe in the squad, but when it’s at stretch, you’re never quite sure, and we had a tough one on Saturday - mind you, the lad Kane does alright, I believe he did again today.

“Today we bounced out of that, the back five were excellent at a very tough place to come.”

Burnley showed the control and calmness in possession in pockets in the first half, to take the sting out of the game, and Dyche added: “I was pleased, the balance is difficult to find, when you’ve got to defend from your shape and then have the calmness to come out and find that first and second pass, and I thought we did that better first half.

“Second half, credit to them, they went almost one at the back, with Matic almost coming into midfield, and were overloading all the time.

“You’ve got to break from that when you can, and it was tough, without a shadow of a doubt, but that’s why they’ve only lost once here this season, and not given away a point other than against us.

“You’ve got to remind yourself of that, they’re still a top side and look at the people they’re bringing off the bench, so very pleased with the group today.”

Burnley received seven bookings, but Dyche admitted: “I was surprised, but it’s tough to come to these places and expect to get all the decisions, so we don’t. I just thought there were a few...even the one that led to the goal, I don’t know what Vokesy is supposed to do, the lad jumps into him.

“But there’s no angle to it, it is what it is, and I was very happy with the players for seeing through that and getting on with it.

“The Barnes goal is a definite penalty, Rojo has his (Hendrick’s) shirt, I’ve seen it back. That’s got to be given. It doesn’t. And luckily we score from the free kick.

“Little things like that can mean a lot in this level, but overall there was nothing in it, just frustration and wanting the things that might turn it for you. We have to fight for everything at this level, every inch.”