Dwight McNeil 'right up there' with young Premier League stars, insists Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Clarets boss Sean Dyche feels teenage winger Dwight McNeil's performances are going under the radar at a national level.

While there is much noise about Chelsea's much-vaunted young Blues Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James - all involved in the 4-2 win at Turf Moor on Saturday - Dyche believes McNeil is just as big a prospect.

McNeil, who has now been capped by England at Under 20 and Under 21 levels, has trained with the England senior squad, but, despite starting the last 29 Premier League games for the club, has seen others with far less experience at this level come through to Gareth Southgate's squad.

The 19-year-old netted his first goal of the season against Chelsea, and Dyche said: "Dwighty - another positive for us.

"I hear those stories about other young men rolling around the Premier League, he doesn’t get a mention very often, but he is right up there for me.

"He is maturing week by week.

"He still has things to learn, of course, but he is a young man, and his will to show his ability and his bravery with the ball, and have it in circumstances that maybe some others wouldn't, I think that is a thing to be very pleased about."

And in a reference to Hudson-Odoi's booking for simulation, added: "And I don't see him falling on the ground too often, so I am pleased about that too."

McNeil is the biggest prospect to come through at Turf Moor since Jay Rodriguez, who also scored against Chelsea on Saturday, and Dyche said: "I like all young talents. I think we all do, it is refreshing to see these young players coming through the Premier League and doing well.

"They (Chelsea) have a few themselves, a bit more long in the tooth somewhat than Dwight.

"I think we all want to see young players whoever it may be.

"We have certainly got a talented one and he is delivering that is for sure."