Drinkwater closing in on loan switch to Burnley; Wells to depart?

Burnley are closing in on a loan move for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

And Nahki Wells could also depart the club on loan, with QPR - where he spent most of last season - leading the chase.

Sean Dyche updated the media at his pre-Southampton press conference this afternoon, where he said of the prospect of signing Drinkwater, who was on loan at Watford in 2011, when Dyche was assistant manager: "I think it will be a challenge for him (at Burnley).

"I don't think he would come here thinking he walks in the team, we like the players that have done well for us over time.

"On the other hand I don't think he lacks belief to forge his way into the side over time.

"That is the hunger and desire that we want and that extra competitive edge to the situation we find ourselves in.

"It was more highlighted with Steven Defour and his continued work with his injury, he is doing well but it is not going to be weeks.

"In the meantime Danny is one who we thought could come in, and if it gets done then his challenge is to get in the team."