Donny snap up Clarets defender Anderson on loan

Tom Anderson has signed for Doncaster Rovers on loan
Clarets defender Tom Anderson has joined Doncaster Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.

Anderson was re-called by Burnley from a loan spell at League Two side Port Vale earlier this week.

And the 24-year-old centre-back now gets the chance to move back up a division with Rovers.

Darren Ferguson’s side is currently 14th in League One but is without a win in six games.

Anderson, who has been involved at first-team level but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Clarets, started 22 games for the Valiants and played a big part in their move away from the League Two relegation zone.

The Burnley-born defender has also had previous loan experience in the Football League with Chesterfield – where he spent two spells in the third tier – and Carlisle United.