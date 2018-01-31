Donny snap up Clarets defender Anderson on loan

Clarets defender Tom Anderson has joined Doncaster Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.

Anderson was re-called by Burnley from a loan spell at League Two side Port Vale earlier this week.

And the 24-year-old centre-back now gets the chance to move back up a division with Rovers.

Darren Ferguson’s side is currently 14th in League One but is without a win in six games.

Anderson, who has been involved at first-team level but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Clarets, started 22 games for the Valiants and played a big part in their move away from the League Two relegation zone.

The Burnley-born defender has also had previous loan experience in the Football League with Chesterfield – where he spent two spells in the third tier – and Carlisle United.