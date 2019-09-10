Defender James Tarkowski warns that every team in the Premier League is in for a rough ride against Burnley

Burnley are one of the fittest teams in the Premier League, according to defender James Tarkowski, and any side they face will be pushed to their limits as a result.

The Clarets covered the fifth most ground in the top flight last term, clocking up a total of 4,322.58 kilometres over 38 games played.

Only Europa League finalists Arsenal (4,340.14), Champions League finalists Spurs (4,328.52), AFC Bournemouth (4,324.55) and Newcastle United (4,323.49) were able to better that distance, according to Opta.

Midfielder Jack Cork and full back Charlie Taylor also featured in the list of the top 20 players to have put in the biggest shift over the course of the campaign.

Cork covered 445.6km of grass having just missed a single game, finishing second behind Crystal Palace's penalty specialist Luka Milivojevic (447.1), while team-mate Taylor was 15th after covering 378.2km.

Tarkowski said: "We are implementing our style, we feel we are one of the fittest teams in the league so we are going to make teams work hard when we have got the ball and when we haven't got the ball.

"We are really pressing high and trying to get the ball back as quick as we can. We want teams not to want to play against us, that is what we have always prided ourselves on.

"We want teams to look at their fixture list, see they are playing Burnley in their next game and be dreading it a little bit and we want to keep doing it."

Brighton will be the next side to feel that force on Saturday as Sean Dyche's side make the journey to the Amex Stadium.

Two goals from Chris Wood and a penalty from strike partner Ashley Barnes sealed an impressive win in Falmer last season while centre back Shane Duffy scored a consolation for the hosts.

Speaking about the Seagulls, who have also taken four points from their opening fixtures under new boss Graham Potter, Tarkowski said: "They started well, I think they had a tough day against City, but everyone has a tough day against City so it is not surprising.

"To be honest every ground in this league is a tough place to go or even if they come to your ground so every game will be tough. We will look forward to Brighton and try and put in a performance there."

Early indications suggest that the Premier League could be wide open this season with 18 of the 20 clubs already registering a victory.

Two of the newly promoted clubs make up the bottom three, alongside Watford, Europa League qualifiers Wolves are out of it on goal difference, Chelsea are in the bottom half of the table while Sheffield United sit 10th.

"It seems quite open at the moment, there are a couple of teams who are always going to be at the top of the league, but below that it looks as open as ever," said the 26-year-old. "There is a long way to go and a lot of points to pick up and we will be looking to do that.

"Year on year we are going to have to try and improve, we keep bringing new players in and improving the players we have got here.

"It is a strong squad and there is lot of competition, everyone who comes in is right at the standard we need them to be. Everyone is pushing each other and that has to continue right through the season.

"Four points isn't bad from four games, it puts you on that path to staying in the league but I think the performances have been really good and really high and we will look to continue that."