Defender Gibson feels Turf is the best place to progress

Ben Gibson doesn’t need informing about boss Sean Dyche’s track record with defenders at Turf Moor.

The 25-year-old centre back, who made his move from Middlesbrough in the summer, had spoken to one of the protagonists of Dyche’s success stories prior to signing a four-year contract for the Clarets for a joint club-record fee.

Gibson, identified as one of the Championship’s most outstanding talents alongside Michael Keane during the 2015/16 campaign, joined the Everton man in Gareth Southgate’s England squad last March and was given the lowdown.

With James Tarkowski also pushing himself in to the Three Lions set-up, Ben Mee on the international radar and Kevin Long securing a first call for the Republic of Ireland recently, Gibson knows that he’s come to the right place to progress.

“I know Mike (Keane), I’ve played against Tarky and Ben. Mike spoke really positively about his time here, he (Dyche) helped him a lot, he helped him learn and improve.

“I’ve been lucky, I’ve worked with a lot of good defenders as managers. Karanka, Southgate, Jonathan Woodgate as a coach, Tony Pulis, all very good defenders.

“Burnley are notoriously built under Sean Dyche on clean sheets, hard work, organisation, I’ve played against that. I’ve no doubt the manager will help improve me and I always want to learn and ask questions so hopefully I’ll learn more here.”

Gibson, who partnered Manchester City’s John Stones for England Under 21s, has yet to earn his first senior cap, but, while he has ambitions to change that, his focus is on impressing on a domestic front.

“For now it’s not a thought, I have to win a place here at Burnley and I can’t look beyond that. Yes every boy wants to play for his country. I got close, I got on the bench three or four times but never managed to nick a cap.

“Hopefully that’s something that comes in the future, but for now I’m focusing on showing the manager, players and fans what I can do at Burnley.”

Gibson played five times against the Clarets during his stay at the Riverside with those encounters averaging a solitary goal a game.

Dyche’s side kept clean sheets in two of those, both coming in Premier League meetings two seasons ago, so Gibson had an idea of the kind of dressing room he’d be walking in to.

“Since I’ve come here I’ve realised how good a bunch of lads this is,” he said. “I’ve played against them numerous times knowing how tough a group it is and now to be part of it is fantastic. They’ve welcomed me with open arms.

“Credit to everyone of them and all the staff, it’s been fantastic. I’ve loved every minute.”