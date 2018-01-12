Crystal Palace v Burnley preview: Can the Clarets replicate last season's victory over the Eagles?

Seventh placed Burnley will be looking to replicate last season’s success at Selhurst Park when they take on Crystal Palace this weekend.



The Clarets, who won 2-0 that day thanks to goals from Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray, are without a win in six in the top flight while the Eagles have been transformed under new boss Roy Hodgson, taking 11 points from their last six outings.

Andre Gray sealed the three points with a late strike

A 1-0 victory at Turf Moor in September, courtesy of record signing Chris Wood’s early strike, brought an end to Frank de Boer’s short reign but what can Sean Dyche’s side expect this time around?

We spoke to Robert Warlow from the Croydon Advertiser to get the lowdown.

Having lost your opening seven league games of the season, without scoring, what has been the story of Palace’s season since?

"It was a disastrous start with seven straight defeats. No goals and no points. It just didn't seem to work out with De Boer.

Sean Dyche will be hoping his men can return to winning ways at Selhurst Park tomorrow.

“Some people thought that the decision to part ways was hasty but it wasn't going to work out. It was a complete change in style; he'd come in and taken on a Sam Allardyce team and wanted to introduce a 'total football' style of play.

"Hodgson has come in and he's done what he did well with the likes of Fulham and West Brom. He's made Palace hard to beat again and he's getting the best out of his key players.

“He's got his ideas across of how he wants them to play, they've taken it on board and now they're doing enough to get themselves out of trouble.”

Who do Burnley need to be wary of at Selhurst Park on Saturday?

"Zaha has been key to everything. He's certainly the talisman. If he's fit and on form then Crystal Palace always have a chance.

“It's unfair to describe us as a one man team but I can understand why people see it like that. He didn't play for those first seven games and then we beat Chelsea at home on his return.

"There have been vital contributions from other players, though, and their performances have been good. They had been playing in a system that was alien to them but Hodgson is putting round pegs in round holes.”

What are Palace looking to achieve now this season?

"Survival is still the main objective. Before the season there was probably a group of 13/14 clubs that could get relegated and Burnley have improved the most out of that list.

“We're out of the cups so the focus is fully on the Premier League now and we need to try and get to that 40-point mark as quickly as possible.

"There'll be more ups and downs. We're the kind of team that gets results when you least expect it but we'll drop points against opposition that you'd expect us to beat.

“Home form had been poor but it has improved under Hodgson. I'm backing us to edge it 2-1."

Predicted line-up: Hennessey; Fosu-Mensah, Kelly, Tomkins, Van Aanholt; Cabaye, Milivojevic, McArthur; Zaha, Sakho, Benteke.