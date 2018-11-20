Creative Clitheroe pair sign new deals at Shawbridge

Clitheroe boss Lee Ashforth shared his delight after creative duo Max Hazeldine and Antoine Recizak put pen to paper on new deals at Shawbridge.

The former Harrogate Railway Athletic boss, who also had a spell in the hot seat with Ossett Town, was keen to get the pair under contract at the club as scouts from other clubs started to take note of their performances.

The fan favourites have been integral in transforming the Blues’ fortunes in the Evo-Stik League West Division.

Following a laboured start to the campaign, which led to Stuart Mellish’s dismissal, they’ve since won four of their last seven league games.

“We’ve got Antoine and Max under contract,” beamed Ashforth. “They were two players who we felt were getting interest from elsewhere so we didn’t want to lose them. It’s great to get them signed up.

“Max has been brilliant for us since overcoming his injury problems at the start of the season. He’s been massively important to us.

“He chips in with goals, his work rate is second to none and his attitude in training and in games is a different class.

“We didn’t want to lose either of them so to get them signed up is massive for the club. They’ll be with us until the end of the season at least and hopefully beyond now.

“Every club cries out for attacking players. They’ve both got plenty of pace and enthusiasm and they’re learning all the time. We had to make sure we kept hold of them.”

Clitheroe travel to Volair Park to take on Prescot Cables on Saturday with kick off at 3 p.m.