Craig’s screamer secures point against league leaders

Padiham put a spanner in the works in Runcorn Linnets’ push for promotion as Dominic Craig’s late wonder strike ensured honours were even at the Ruby Civil Arena.

With the clock ticking down, and the visitors looking to move a step closer to the title, the forward cushioned the ball on his chest before beating Dylan Forth with a wonderful looping strike from 30 yards out that ricocheted off the underside of the crossbar on its way in.

The visitors had led through Kyle Hamid’s attempt after half-an-hour with the skipper picking out the corner with a first time shot from the edge of the box.

Kieron Nolan’s attempt clipped the outside of the upright as the away side continued to look dangerous while substitute Freddie Potter’s dipping volley cannoned back off the bar.

Potter cleared the crossbar when unmarked from six yards out from O’Brien’s corner in the second half .

Linnets thought they’d won it deep in to time added on when Storks stopper Marcus Burgess did well to keep out Louis Corrigan’s free kick but Potter was dubiously adjudged to be offside when heading home the rebound.