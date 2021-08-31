Could Burnley add further to their squad on deadline day?

Connor Roberts

Sunday's signing of Lyon winger Maxwell Cornet means Dyche has at least two senior players for each position, with last week's return of Aaron Lennon now meaning he has four wide players for the two slots in the side.

The previous business done in the window saw Nathan Collins arrive from Stoke City to join the pool of centre backs, with Bobby Thomas supplementing that for the time being, with Kevin Long currently out injured.

The free transfer of Wayne Hennessey from Crystal Palace also allowed Bailey Peacock-Farrell to further his experience on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

Burnley would still love that creative number 10 - a midfield manipulator of the ball - but in terms of numbers, Dyche currently has three fit options for two places in the engine room, with Dale Stephens also working his way back to fitness.

Jack Cork was on the bench on Sunday against Leeds, with Josh Brownhill and Ashley Westwood getting the nod.

Dyche said: "We have balanced up pretty well.

"The continued viewpoint is to try and invest in the right players to take the club forward.

"Alan (Pace) has made that clear to me that that is the intention, and we think that Cornet is one of those players.

"We have a couple of maybes and we will see how they develop over the next few days."

One of those maybes appears to be Connor Roberts - Swansea City's Wales international right back, who is close to returning to fitness after requiring an operation on his groin following an injury picked up during Wales' 4-0 Euro 2020 last-16 defeat to Denmark in June.

Roberts, in the last year of his contract at Swansea, is yet to feature so far this season and was therefore left out of the Wales squad for the upcoming matches against Finland, Belarus and Estonia.

But the 25-year-old returned to training ahead of Saturday's defeat at Preston.