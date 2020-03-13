Coronavirus: Burnley to have two games postponed initially after Premier League goes on hold until April 3rd

All Premier League and EFL games have been postponed until April 3rd at the earliest, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That means Burnley’s trip to Manchester City tomorrow, and home game with Watford will have to be rearranged, with the prospect of resuming at Crystal Palace on April 4th.

And all England games are also off, including the Under 21s’ game at Turf Moor against Turkey on March 30th.

Yesterday Sean Dyche spoke on the subject, and he accepts people’s health is more important than football.

Dyche is happy to fall in line with whatever the authorities decide: "There is nothing I can do about it and I haven't got the depth of knowledge to be wondering what they do with these kind of viruses.

"Scientists are working hard on that worldwide it seems and it is a collective thing.

"We can only go and prepare like we would do for a game and if it changes or it is called off or a period of time is cancelled then we will have to deal with that as it comes.

"It is not ideal of course but we know health is more important.

"Everyone is in the picture as to what is going on including the players and their families."

Some games have already been played behind closed doors, including PSG’s Champions League round of 16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night, but that prospect doesn’t concern Dyche either: "I just think that whatever is advised will be done by people in a position to advise properly. If the reasons are valid enough then I am willing to accept them.”

No Burnley players or staff are displaying symptoms, but Dyche understands this is all out of the club’s control: "I know where football is in my life. If that is deemed a worldwide situation then football all of a sudden disappears for a little while. It is one of those things that we can't control, we have to be as professional as we can in this period and go with what is decided but the health is the most important thing.”

The club are following protocols at the Barnfield Training Ground, and Dyche explained what had changed: "Only the guidelines we are given medically.

"Common sense really, eating well and hydration which should be a given in our environment.

“Clean hands, good hygiene everywhere, we have let the cleaning staff know around the building to make sure handles are wiped down and things like that.

“A lot of common sense stuff really.

"And taking that home and this is a lot of information out there. The players should have an understanding of it.”