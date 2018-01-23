Cork: We want to put things right

Midfielder Jack Cork says that the Clarets will continue to work hard in a bid to put things right after being condemned to a seventh Premier League game without a win by Manchester United.

The 28-year-old, who hasn’t missed a minute of the club’s fourth term in the top flight, believes that Burnley have deserved more than a three-point return during that stretch but insisted that the players won’t feel sorry for themselves.

Sean Dyche’s side were seconds away from recording a famous win at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, dominated against Huddersfield Town while being denied a clear-cut penalty at the John Smith’s Stadium, suffered a late defeat against Liverpool and were unfortunate not to salvage at least a point at the weekend.

“It was one of those games where I thought we did well and it was the level of performance that we showed at the start of the season,” Cork said. “I thought we maybe could have got something, we perhaps deserved more, but that’s football.

“In the next few games maybe we’ll get something that we don’t deserve or go away with something that we do deserve.

“I never really felt that we were in any danger apart from on the counter at times. That was the most frustrating thing because we were quite comfortable, especially when we were pushing for one at the end.

“We had a few chances. There were plenty of crosses in to the box. It just didn’t seem to fall for us but hopefully on another day it will do.”

He added: “That’s a trait of Burnley; they always work hard and give 100%. That’s what this team does, even when things aren’t going our way we’ll always be putting in the effort to try and make things right.

“It’s been a tough period for us. If you look at the games we’ve had Liverpool, Tottenham, United twice, Man City.

“There have been a lot of games against the big teams and every game we seem to be saying ‘we were unlucky there’.”

Anthony Martial scored the only goal of the game at Turf Moor with United’s first shot on target, firing home off the underside of the crossbar in the 54th minute after being picked out by Romelu Lukaku.

But that, Cork said, is what the more experienced and clinical sides in the division are capable of doing.

The England international, who earned his first cap for the Three Lions against Germany at Wembley in November, said: “We were never in serious danger but that’s what makes them the teams that they are. They can get a goal out of nothing.

“That’s what makes them as good as they are - they’re the sort of teams that can get something when things aren’t going too well.

“That’s what we need to be doing - when things aren’t going our way we need to nick a goal or do something to get us out of trouble.

“We’ve got the right attitude, though, and we’re going the right way. We’ll get back in to the form of the first half of the season.”