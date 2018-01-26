Cork values experience of new man Lennon

Jack Cork believes that the wealth of Premier League experience that new signing Aaron Lennon possesses will prove ‘hugely valuable’ for the Clarets.

The 30-year-old winger made his switch from Everton midweek, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal at Turf Moor.

The England international, who has 21 caps for his country, has made 343 appearances in the top flight during spells with Leeds United, Spurs and the Toffees, scoring 33 goals.

Having also lifted the League Cup in his time at White Hart Lane, as well as reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League under Harry Redknapp, midfielder Cork said: “It definitely is a good signing.

“A player with his experience of the Premier League and with the way he plays it will bring something different. It will be great to have someone like that in and around the changing room.

“He’s got that experience which is hugely valuable. You gain so much from consecutive seasons in the Premier League and with him being at top clubs it will benefit us a lot.”

The former Southampton and Swansea City man believes that the club have now brought in two potential ‘game changers’, with Lennon adding to the capture of Georges-Kevin N’Koudou.

And he feels the pair can make a real difference for Sean Dyche’s side. “Aaron has got something different, he’s quick and hopefully he can come and change games for us.

“He’s an attacking player, you need players like him, Johann, Georges and Scotty to make creative moments in the game to make something happen.

“He’s got speed, he’s got tricks, he can get a goal. In tight games he can make the difference.

“You saw what Georges did when he came on; he was sharp and lively and he always looked like he was going to make something happen. Hopefully Aaron will bring something similar.”