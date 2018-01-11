Cork urging Clarets to finish what they started

Jack Cork is determined not to let Burnley’s good start to the season go to waste.

The Clarets, knocked out of the FA Cup by competition favourites Manchester City at the weekend, will arrive at Selhurst Park tomorrow in seventh spot in the Premier League and four points clear of their closest rivals, former champions Leicester City.

The 28-year-old, an ever-present for Sean Dyche’s side in the top flight this term, wants the club to finish off what they’ve started by kicking on again in the final 16 games of the campaign.

“We’ve got 17 games left to finish off what has been a good season so far,” he said.

“We don’t want to waste the start and how hard we’ve worked in the first half of the season, we want to see how far we can push and how far we can go.

“It’s been really enjoyable, it would be a shame if we don’t build on it now. We want to get back to a winning run and go from there.”

Ahead of the fixture against Crystal Palace the England international suggested that the squad might finally get the chance to take stock of everything they’ve achieved so far following a busy schedule.

However, he insists that they won’t get carried away by setting unrealistic goals this term.

With the Clarets without a win in six, the midfielder said: “It’s going to be a good time for us to reflect on everything and have a good week’s training.

“It’s been hectic and non-stop recently from one game into the next one.

“We’ve not had a chance to stop, have a look at things and get ready for a game properly.

“It’s a chance to go and build on what a good first half of the season we have had now.

“We’ll try and get to 40 points as quickly as possible first. I’ve been at clubs before where you set ridiculous targets after a good run and come straight back down to earth with a run of defeats.”