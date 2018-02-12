Cork: The mood in camp hasn’t turned

Despite a 10-game stretch without a Premier League win, Clarets midfielder Jack Cork confessed that the mood in camp hasn’t altered.

Burnley’s current run of form has completely flipped since the halfway stage of the season passed with just five points collected since victory over Stoke City at Turf Moor in December.

Ashley Barnes’s late strike against the Potters had seen Sean Dyche’s side touch fourth spot in the top flight with a 31-point return from 17 fixtures but the club’s fortunes have reversed ever since.

However, with the loss to Swansea City condemning Cork to a futile return to the Liberty Stadium, the 28-year-old is adamant that the players remain as positive as ever.

With Ki Sung-Yueng’s second half finish sealing the deal, Cork said: “We were okay, particularly in the first half.

“They came out and started well in the second half and they got the goal. We’re disappointed but we’ve got two home games coming up.

“It was tough. We won the one at home and they had this one so 1-1 for the season isn’t too bad. I’m just disappointed that we didn’t come away with a win but that’s football.

“Earlier in the season we were doing exactly the same things but we were nicking it and getting the wins. Now we’re on a different run but these things happen.

“We knew that it would probably happen at some stage, we’re not stupid enough to think that we’d keep winning or keep picking up points.

“It’s all about how we deal with it and how we get out of it now. We need to keep working as hard as we did at the start of the season.”

Cork added: “We’ve got a good group of lads who just keep going. The lads won’t let their mindset change and we’ll keep working as hard as we have been doing.

“The training is still as hard as it was and the intensity is still the same even though we’re on a disappointing run.

“Nobody will be down about this or the run that we’re on but because we’re on a bad run, people will talk about it because it gives them something to talk about.”

It was the third time in five outings that the Clarets had suffered defeat by a single goal margin.

Earlier in the campaign they had tilted those tight margins in their favour, edging eight of their nine successes by one goal.

“We had games earlier in the season where we were in similar positions and came away with a draw or a win,” said the England international.

“We just need to get that mentality back of not conceding. We want to get back to how we were at the start of the season. We need to fight more and believe in ourselves more.”